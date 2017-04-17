Wells Fargo exec was fired for not scamming N.J. customers, lawsuit says
In this July 14, 2014, file photo, a man passes by a Wells Fargo bank office in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo NEW BRUNSWICK -- A Somerset County woman is suing Wells Fargo Bank alleging she was fired for refusing to participate an alleged scheme similar to the bank's widespread account scam that led to millions of dollars in federal fines .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonathan Mayes/JP Stevens Physics Teacher
|Sun
|Chuckbrown
|1
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Njteen16
|22
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|DANA DELLAPENNA
|42
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Mar 28
|Blue
|24
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Mar 23
|Donna enlish
|994
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar '17
|Bible Reader
|2
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC