Weehawken-based 'fanzine' to celebrat...

Weehawken-based 'fanzine' to celebrate 35 years of N.J. music coverage

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Jersey Journal

A lot of music has come through Hoboken for more than three decades, and one fanzine has been keeping track of it all. The Jersey Beat , a website devoted to rock music in New Jersey and the tri-state area, will be celebrating 35 years of publication at Maxwell's Tavern on April 14 at 8:30 p.m. Jersey Beat traces its roots to different fanzine called Dischords, which was run by Howard Wuefling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) 9 hr Otaku15 20
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) Apr 2 DANA DELLAPENNA 42
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) Mar 28 Blue 24
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Mar 23 Donna enlish 994
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar '17 Bible Reader 2
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb '17 AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb '17 photog 260
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,360 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC