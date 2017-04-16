Two killed, three injured in South Amboy head-ona

Two killed, three injured in South Amboy head-on crash Investigation shows driver going wrong way on Route 9 Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2ofZKhu Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Chief Darren Lavigne of the South Amboy Police Department said police are investigating a fatal head-on collision in which two drivers were killed and three passengers were injured in a crash on Route 9 in South Amboy early Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.