The Daily Rundown: Monday, April 10
The Daily Rundown: Monday, April 10 What's happening and what you need to know in Central Jersey Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2plpUiX Raritan Valley Community College's Visual and Performing Arts Department will present a Music Students Recital, Wednesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m., in the Welpe Theatre at the College's Branchburg campus. The program will be coordinated by Professor of Music Tony Strong, a full-time member of RVCC's Visual and Performing Arts Department.
