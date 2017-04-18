Tech Council Ventures targets $75 mln for sophomore fund
Tech Council Ventures is seeking to raise $75 million for its second fund, according to an SEC filing . Based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Tech Council makes early-stage investments in the mid-Atlantic region
