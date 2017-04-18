Tech Council Ventures targets $75 mln for sophomore fund

Tech Council Ventures is seeking to raise $75 million for its second fund, according to an SEC filing . Based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Tech Council makes early-stage investments in the mid-Atlantic region After two successful conferences on the East Coast, we're bringing our LPs and fund managers to San Francisco for the first annual Emerging Manager Connect West on May 11. Don't miss out on insightful panels and great networking! Click Buyouts Insider/Argosy Group LLC produces several free newsletters that are sent directly to the email you provide at registration .

