Suspect wielding sharp object assaults man near Rutgers, cops say
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A suspect "wielding a sharp object" assaulted a man near the Rutgers University campus early Sunday morning, police say. The man, who is not affiliated with Rutgers University, told authorities that he was assaulted by an unidentified man at around 2 a.m. near Easton Avenue, according to police in a statement.
