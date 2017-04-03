Sentencing of ex-New Brunswick firefi...

Sentencing of ex-New Brunswick firefighter delayed to meet plea deal terms

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEW BRUNSWICK -- The sentencing of a former city firefighter suspended in the wake of disability scam was delayed three weeks to give him time to come up with the funds to meet his plea deal, attorneys said in court Friday. Dell Walker Sr., 55, will be required to repay more than $50,000 as part of a plea deal, close to half of which is due at the time of his sentencing, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) Apr 2 DANA DELLAPENNA 42
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) Mar 28 Blue 24
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Mar 23 Donna enlish 994
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar '17 Bible Reader 2
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb '17 AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb '17 photog 260
News New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08) Feb '17 NRB 79
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,462 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC