Rutgers Prep hosts Girls Exploring Technology conference
Rutgers Preparatory School sophomores Thara Kalvala, left, and Simran Virdi program an Arduino board during the school's Girls Exploring Technology conference. The girls, students from Piscataway, Franklin, New Brunswick and Rutgers Prep, gathered to listen to and interact with women who work in the fields of technology, pharmaceuticals and medicine.
