Rutgers fraternity honors legacy of Ezra Schwartz
Rutgers fraternity honors legacy of Ezra Schwartz Killed in a terrorist attack in Israel in 2015, Ezra Schwartz planned on attending Rutgers University Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2qnmJsg More than 500 Middlesex County residents marched and rallied in support of Israel on July 23 in Highland Park. IPHONE VIDEO BY BOB MAKIN 7/24/14 Ezra Schwartz, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Israel in November 2015, proudly wore his Rutgers University jersey at his brother Hillel's Bar Mitzvah in June 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Apr 23
|gad
|26
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Apr 21
|Sniff4w4y
|23
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|DANA DELLAPENNA
|42
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Donna enlish
|994
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar '17
|Bible Reader
|2
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC