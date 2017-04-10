Probation officer pleads guilty to taking bribes from drug offender
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A state probation officer pleaded guilty Monday to accepting bribes in exchange for ensuring a drug offender passed required drug tests and met the terms of his probation. Rhonda Battle, 48, of Roselle, pleaded guilty to official misconduct , saying she accepted bribes, including $400 in December 2014 , from the man who regularly reported to her for probation, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|DANA DELLAPENNA
|42
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Mar 28
|Blue
|24
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Mar 23
|Donna enlish
|994
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar '17
|Bible Reader
|2
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|NRB
|79
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC