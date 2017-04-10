Probation officer pleads guilty to taking bribes from drug offender

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A state probation officer pleaded guilty Monday to accepting bribes in exchange for ensuring a drug offender passed required drug tests and met the terms of his probation. Rhonda Battle, 48, of Roselle, pleaded guilty to official misconduct , saying she accepted bribes, including $400 in December 2014 , from the man who regularly reported to her for probation, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

