Police use of deadly force justified ina

Police use of deadly force justified in Piscataway cemetery ride Jeffrey Troxell, who was arrested, was not injured in the incident that spanned two municipalities and a cemetery Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2ozXFjK President Trump speaks at a CEO Town Hall; NJ teen pleads guilty in plot to assassinate Pope Francis; Border wall construction hearing PISCATAWAY - Two township police officers were justified for using "deadly force" in a May 18, 2016, incident in which Jeffrey Troxell, who was not injured, drove "erratically" and "recklessly" through two municipalities and a cemetery, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

