Police revise story in South Amboy crash that 2 killed, 3 injured

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Chief Darren Lavigne of the South Amboy Police Department said authorities have developed new information during an investigation into a fatal head-on collision in which two drivers were killed and three passengers were injured in a crash on Route 9 in South Amboy. After reviewing evidence acquired during the investigation, it has been determined that Miguel Mendoza-Chong, 31, of Perth Amboy, and not Percell Livingston Jr., 51 of East Orange, was driving the wrong way on Route 9 north when their minivans crashed head on in South Amboy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.