Police absolved for shooting at suspect

Police absolved for shooting at suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

An investigation determined police involved in a May 18, 2016 shooting were absolved of any wrongdoing, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey, who released a report on the incident but did not identify the Piscataway police officer who fired at a fleeing suspect. During the pursuit, an officer was hit by a 2002 Honda Accord, shortly after the officer fired a single shot that missed Jeffrey Troxell, 49, the driver who was subsequently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and two counts of eluding police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) Apr 2 DANA DELLAPENNA 42
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) Mar 28 Blue 24
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Mar 23 Donna enlish 994
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb '17 AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb '17 photog 260
News New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08) Feb '17 NRB 79
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC