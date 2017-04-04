Police absolved for shooting at suspect
An investigation determined police involved in a May 18, 2016 shooting were absolved of any wrongdoing, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey, who released a report on the incident but did not identify the Piscataway police officer who fired at a fleeing suspect. During the pursuit, an officer was hit by a 2002 Honda Accord, shortly after the officer fired a single shot that missed Jeffrey Troxell, 49, the driver who was subsequently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and two counts of eluding police.
