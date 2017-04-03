Persistence rewarded

It's been years in the making, a decade-long journey of fundraising, land swaps, planning, and construction, but finally a crowd of 600, comprised of staff, students, community members, and dignitaries, turned out to celebrate the grand opening of the Eva and Arie Halpern Hillel House at Rutgers University. At 40,000 square feet, the $20 million structure in the center of College Avenue on the Wilf Family Campus in New Brunswick shares the honor with the University of Wisconsin of being the largest Hillel facility in the nation.

