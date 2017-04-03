Persistence rewarded

Persistence rewarded

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

It's been years in the making, a decade-long journey of fundraising, land swaps, planning, and construction, but finally a crowd of 600, comprised of staff, students, community members, and dignitaries, turned out to celebrate the grand opening of the Eva and Arie Halpern Hillel House at Rutgers University. At 40,000 square feet, the $20 million structure in the center of College Avenue on the Wilf Family Campus in New Brunswick shares the honor with the University of Wisconsin of being the largest Hillel facility in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) Apr 2 DANA DELLAPENNA 42
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) Mar 28 Blue 24
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Mar 23 Donna enlish 994
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb '17 AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb '17 photog 260
News New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08) Feb '17 NRB 79
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,452 • Total comments across all topics: 280,140,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC