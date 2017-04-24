Perfect pepper for picky palates prod...

Perfect pepper for picky palates produced by plant professors

For anyone ready to stick a toe into the hotter end of the pepper pool, Rutgers plant researchers have come up with a mild new habanero. The "pumpkin habanero," which gets its name from its appearance, not its taste, is hotter than the hottest jalapeno, yet mild in comparison to most of the fiery habaneros, said Albert Ayeni, a professor in the Department of Plant Biology in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, who oversees the university's exotic pepper research.

