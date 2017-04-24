NJ troopers - with help of cellphone ...

NJ troopers - with help of cellphone charger - help deliver baby on Route 287

Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Two State Police officers on Tuesday morning came to the rescue of an expectant mother and father who were on their way to the hospital. Lou Ingles had help from Trooper Tony Lee and Trooper Luis Valle, both of Troop B Somerville Station, to deliver his son after pulling over with wife Cecelia on Route 287 en route to the hospital.

