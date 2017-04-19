NJ trooper badly hurt in Route 78 crash identified

The New Jersey State Police have identified the trooper badly hurt in Monday afternoon's accident on Interstate 78, as well as the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash. According to the police, 26-year-old Trooper Jeffrey Almeida was driving in his patrol car heading east on Interstate 78 when it struck an Acura driven by 29-year-old Marquis Godfrey of Newark.

