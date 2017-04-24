N.J. hospital CEO pay, perks make news again | Editorial
NJ Advance Media reported Friday that Ronald Rak, as CEO of St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, was advanced a $400,000 loan to buy a Philadelphia apartment in 2011. The objective was for Rak and St. Peter's to forge a closer relationship with Drexel University Medical School in Philly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Apr 23
|gad
|26
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Apr 21
|Sniff4w4y
|23
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|DANA DELLAPENNA
|42
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Donna enlish
|994
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar '17
|Bible Reader
|2
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC