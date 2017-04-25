The Middlesex County freeholders have joined the opposition of a proposed 3.5-mile natural gas pipeline in Sayreville and Old Bridge Middlesex freeholders enter dialogue on pipeline The Middlesex County freeholders have joined the opposition of a proposed 3.5-mile natural gas pipeline in Sayreville and Old Bridge Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2piBvSW NEW BRUNSWICK - The Middlesex County freeholders have joined the dialogue on a proposed 3.5-mile natural gas pipeline in Sayreville and Old Bridge and 26 miles of pipeline under Raritan Bay, plus a compressor station in Franklin, Somerset County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.