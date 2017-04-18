Matinas BioPharma Appoints Dominick DiPaolo as Senior Vice President...
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative anti-infectives for orphan indications, announced today that it has appointed Dominick DiPaolo as Senior Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Compliance. Mr. DiPaolo has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, both domestically and internationally.
