Man dies from injuries suffered in head-on crash
UPPER FREEHOLD -- A 38-year-old township man died at a New Brunswick hospital Thursday evening after being injured in collision on Route 526, the New Jersey State Police said. Henry "Hank" Daniecki was driving east on Route 526 when his Dodge sport-utility vehicle was struck head-on by a westbound vehicle that entered his lane at about 5 p.m. Daniecki had to be freed from the wrecked vehicle by firefighters, who arranged for a medevac helicopter to fly him to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital's trauma center.
