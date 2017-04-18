Man charged in multiple stabbings at New Brunswick birthday party
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A city man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and cutting multiple people during a birthday party at a home on Delavan Street early Sunday morning. Gabriel Galindo-Fernandez, 27, of New Brunswick, has been charged with aggravated assault and related weapons charges, according to police.
