Man arrested in stabbing of woman who jumped from moving vehicle, cops say
PERTH AMBOY -- A man has been arrested in the stabbing of a woman who jumped from his moving vehicle after being wounded. Julio Betances, 51, of Fords, has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing the woman last week, according to a statement from police.
