Learn belly dancing, create a mini-earthquake. Do it all at Rutgers Day 2017

The Rutgers Scarlet Knight raises his arms before the team takes the field for a game Rutgers Day is Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all three of Rutgers University's campuses in New Brunswick, Newark and Camden. This is the university's annual welcome show-and-tell event for visitors of all ages, says Melissa Selesky, interim senior director of community affairs at Rutgers.

