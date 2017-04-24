Lakewood rabbi pleads not guilty to stealing public funds from special needs school
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A Lakewood rabbi who runs a school for children with developmental disabilities pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of stealing public funds for personal use. Osher Eisemann, 60, the founder and director of the School for Children with Hidden Intelligence in Lakewood, is accused of using a private fundraising nonprofit for the school to launder $630,000 in public tuition funds.
