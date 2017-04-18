Karen Marlene Fairfield

Karen Marlene Fairfield

Karen Marlene Fairfield 78, Cape Coral, died April 16, 2017 after a year-long battle with lung cancer. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey October 26, 1938 to Matthew Pfeiffer and Kathryn Pfeiffer.

