ICE says New Brunswick raids targeted gangs, but local leaders question stops
NEW BRUNSWICK - The wave of immigration raids and document checks in New Brunswick on Thursday led to six arrests in what federal officials say was targeted effort to locate and deport gang members. "ICE's Homeland Security Investigations arrested six people in New Brunswick on Thursday for civil immigration violations," U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Lou Martinez said in a statement.
