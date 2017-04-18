ICE roundup in New Brunswick leads to...

ICE roundup in New Brunswick leads to detentions, group reportedly says

Friday Apr 21

NEW BRUNSWICK -- Leaders from a Latino community group say Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained several people in multiple raids and traffic stops on Thursday in New Brunswick, according to MyCentralJersey.com. ICE officials acknowledged the agency "conducted a targeted enforcement action in New Brunswick" but didn't provide any other information, the report said.

