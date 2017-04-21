Group: ICE detains at least 10 in New Brunswick
A Latino community group says agents detained at least 10 people in New Brunswick on Thursday. Teresa Vivar of LAZOS America Unida tells the Home News Tribune a motorist and his brother were stopped and fingerprinted near Townsend and French streets.
