Former UI dean named chancellor at Rutgers

Debasish Dutta, former UI Graduate College dean and now provost at Purdue University, will succeed Richard Edwards as chancellor of Rutgers' Big Ten campus in New Brunswick, N.J., on July 1. Dutta joined the UI in 2009 as graduate dean and associate provost, and also served as interim vice chancellor for research before leaving in 2014 to take the Purdue job. He previously spent 20 years at the University of Michigan as a professor of mechanical engineering, and three years at the National Science Foundation as acting director of graduate education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.