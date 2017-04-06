Former UI dean named chancellor at Rutgers
Debasish Dutta, former UI Graduate College dean and now provost at Purdue University, will succeed Richard Edwards as chancellor of Rutgers' Big Ten campus in New Brunswick, N.J., on July 1. Dutta joined the UI in 2009 as graduate dean and associate provost, and also served as interim vice chancellor for research before leaving in 2014 to take the Purdue job. He previously spent 20 years at the University of Michigan as a professor of mechanical engineering, and three years at the National Science Foundation as acting director of graduate education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|DANA DELLAPENNA
|42
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Mar 28
|Blue
|24
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Mar 23
|Donna enlish
|994
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar '17
|Bible Reader
|2
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|NRB
|79
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC