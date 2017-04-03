Finding Library Services in Non-Traditional Spaces

New Brunswick, N.J. - April 7, 2017 - Did you know that you can find a librarian in spaces other than a public or school library? These experts can also be found in specialized libraries such as in hospitals, law firms, museums, or right here at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. The Resource and Learning Center at Rutgers Cancer Institute strives to meet each person's individualized learning needs and empower patients, families and the community to make well-informed healthcare decisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.