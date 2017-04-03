Ezra Schwartz Memorial FIT 5K Run/Walk to benefit Rutgers Hillel

Ari Schwartz, left, father of the slain Ezra Schwartz, with Rutgers Hillel executive director Andrew Getraer at last year's Ezra Schwartz Memorial FIT 5K Run/Walk. Photo by Mason Resnick REGISTRATION IS OPEN for the Ezra Schwartz Memorial FIT 5K Run/Walk and One Mile Fun Run/Walk to be held Sunday, April 30. Proceeds benefit the Rutgers Hillel Center for Israel Engagement .

