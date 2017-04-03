Examination of Diabetes and Cholester...

Examination of Diabetes and Cholesterol Drugs in Pancreatic Cancer...

New Brunswick, N.J., April 3, 2017 - Research has shown that by themselves, the diabetes drug metformin and cholesterol-lowering drugs known as statins are associated with reduced cancer mortality, but little is known about the effect on pancreatic cancer mortality when these drugs are taken together. Investigators at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and other collaborators examined Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Medicare data to further explore this approach and found that exposure to statins for these patients was significantly associated with reduced overall mortality.

