Evidence delayed in trial of former Edison cop
It will be a least another month before a judge sees a video on the inspection of a vehicle owned by former Edison police officer Michael Dotro Video of former Edison cop's truck rescheduled It will be a least another month before a judge sees a video on the inspection of a vehicle owned by former Edison police officer Michael Dotro Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2pX2eCv Former Edison police officer Michael Dotro, right, and his wife, Alycia Dotro, second from left, appear in Middlesex County Superior Court for a pre-trial hearing March 17 in New Brunswick. The Dotros appeared with their attorneys, Richard Incremona, left, and Robert Norton.
