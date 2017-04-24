Edison man who beat brother to death with brick has 9-year sentence upheld
NEW BRUNSWICK - Three months after the state Supreme Court reinstated a manslaughter conviction against an Edison man for beating his brother to death with a brick, an appeals court on Friday upheld his nine-year prison sentence. The state appeals court ruled the prison term imposed on James Kucinski for killing his brother John in 2008 was appropriate given the evidence in the case.
