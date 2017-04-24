Court denies appeal of N.J. man who t...

Court denies appeal of N.J. man who tossed baby from Driscoll Bridge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A New Jersey man serving a life sentence for tossing his infant daughter off a bridge and into the Raritan River has lost his appeal. Shamsiddin Abdur-Raheem, 28, was convicted of murder and kidnapping on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) Apr 23 gad 26
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Apr 21 Sniff4w4y 23
Jonathan Mayes/JP Stevens Physics Teacher Apr 16 Chuckbrown 1
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) Apr 2 DANA DELLAPENNA 42
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Mar '17 Donna enlish 994
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar '17 Bible Reader 2
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb '17 AWARENESS 1
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,876 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC