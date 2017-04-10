Charlie Murphy - Eddie's brother and NJ resident - dies at age 57
Born in Brooklyn, Murphy had made his home in Tewksbury in Hunterdon County in recent years with his two children. TMZ reported the 57-year-old, who had appeared on Dave Chappelle's Comedy Central show "The Chapelle Show" had been undergoing chemotherapy and, according to family, had been doing better.
