Bridging Health Equity in Our Communities

New Brunswick, N.J. - April 18, 2017 - Cancer is now the leading cause of death in 22 states and disproportionately impacts racial/ethnic minority groups. New Jersey in particular has the fifth highest cancer incidence rate in the United States and continues to experience marked disparities in cancer outcomes by race/ethnicity, income, and geography.

