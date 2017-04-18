Bridging Health Equity in Our Communities
New Brunswick, N.J. - April 18, 2017 - Cancer is now the leading cause of death in 22 states and disproportionately impacts racial/ethnic minority groups. New Jersey in particular has the fifth highest cancer incidence rate in the United States and continues to experience marked disparities in cancer outcomes by race/ethnicity, income, and geography.
