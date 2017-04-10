All-star lineup as 'fanzine' celebrates 35 years of coverage
A lot of music has come through Hoboken for more than three decades, and one fanzine has been keeping track of it all. The Jersey Beat, a website devoted to rock music in New Jersey and the tri-state area, will be celebrating 35 years of publication at Maxwell's Tavern at 8:30 p.m. today.
