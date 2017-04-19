$190M arts center, apartment building reportedly to be built in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK -- New Jersey's Hub City will soon be home to a $190 million, world-class theater facility, according to a report. The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, which has been reportedly in the works for years , will include two theaters, three rehearsal stages and 240 apartments in a 22-story building across the street from the Heldrich Hotel, NJBiz reports.

