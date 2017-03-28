Worker accused of stealing $700K from company
A man who worked as a bookkeeper but was not a licensed CPA was arrested in connection with allegedly stealing $700K South Plainfield worker accused of stealing $700K from company A man who worked as a bookkeeper but was not a licensed CPA was arrested in connection with allegedly stealing $700K Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2nIV3Pz Speaker Ryan lays out the next steps; Bone, possibly human, found at a Sandy Hook beach; Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas The bookkeeper for a South Plainfield plumbing and heating company has been charged with stealing $700,000 from the business.
