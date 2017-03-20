Woman's Club of Woodbury announces Girl's Career Institute delegates
The Woman's Club of Woodbury has selected representatives from Woodury High School to participate in Girls' Career Institute which will be held on June 5-8 at the campus of Douglass College in New Brunswick. The Institute consists of presentations by business and professional women explaining their particular areas of work.
