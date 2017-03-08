Tackling Some of the Basic Building B...

Tackling Some of the Basic Building Blocks of Cancer

Read more: Newswise

New Brunswick, N.J. - March 8, 2017 - Research by Rutgers University investigators - including a number from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey - and University of Missouri colleagues has resulted in the development of small molecule inhibitors that block a protein involved in the development of some cancers. Rutgers Cancer Institute associate research member William J. Welsh, PhD , who is the Norman H. Edelman Professor in Bioinformatics of Pharmacology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, is the co-corresponding author of the work published in the March 8, 2017, online issue of Scientific Reports .

