Suspected burglar shot by off-duty co...

Suspected burglar shot by off-duty cop is critically injured, officials say

Monday

MANVILLE -- A 19-year-old borough man shot by an off-duty cop as he burglarized the officer's home early Monday morning is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Tyreek Cook was shot in the chest during a struggle with the officer, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a news release Monday.

