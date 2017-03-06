State Theatre welcomes New Brunswick Symphony Scholars
NEW BRUNSWICK -- Last month, more than 80 students from New Brunswick Middle School and Woodrow Wilson Elementary School attended performances by the Bamberg Symphony and the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine at the State Theatre as part of the State Theatre Symphony Scholars program. Symphony Scholars is a partnership between the State Theatre New Jersey and the New Brunswick Public School District that gives students in the district's instrumental music program special access to the theater's classical music series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Mar 4
|Lauren
|19
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Feb 28
|Neveh
|993
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb 23
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb 19
|photog
|260
|New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08)
|Feb 8
|NRB
|79
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|16
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC