State Theatre welcomes New Brunswick Symphony Scholars

NEW BRUNSWICK -- Last month, more than 80 students from New Brunswick Middle School and Woodrow Wilson Elementary School attended performances by the Bamberg Symphony and the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine at the State Theatre as part of the State Theatre Symphony Scholars program. Symphony Scholars is a partnership between the State Theatre New Jersey and the New Brunswick Public School District that gives students in the district's instrumental music program special access to the theater's classical music series.

