School punishes New Brunswick students by forcing them to run in cold, report says
Middle school students were disciplined for not wearing their school uniforms by being forced to run outside on the school's track just before their December break. New Brunswick Today reported 30 students were randomly selected on Dec. 23 by principal Jeremiah Clifford on the final day before Christmas break even though 75 percent of the students came to school in street clothes that day.
