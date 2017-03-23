Safam still relevant after all these ...

Safam still relevant after all these years

Toward the end of Safam's recent concert at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, Joel Sussman, one of the four founding members of the venerable, Boston-based group, sang "Amnesty," their 1983 tribute to Jews around the world who are forbidden from leaving their native lands. When he sang, "Get 'em out of Syria," the closing line of the second chorus, a significant cheer arose from the crowd of 300 in attendance, presumably in opposition to the Trump administration's immigration policy.

