Safam still relevant after all these years
Toward the end of Safam's recent concert at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, Joel Sussman, one of the four founding members of the venerable, Boston-based group, sang "Amnesty," their 1983 tribute to Jews around the world who are forbidden from leaving their native lands. When he sang, "Get 'em out of Syria," the closing line of the second chorus, a significant cheer arose from the crowd of 300 in attendance, presumably in opposition to the Trump administration's immigration policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Mar 23
|Donna enlish
|994
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Mar 23
|Jim
|22
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb 23
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|NRB
|79
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC