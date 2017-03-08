Rutgers students walk out of class fo...

Rutgers students walk out of class for 'Day Without a Woman' protest

Wednesday Mar 8

NEW BRUNSWICK -- About 100 students, professors and workers marked "A Day Without a Woman" by walking out of their classes and offices at Rutgers University Wednesday to join a teach-in on a campus mall. The women, and several male supporters, met on Voorhees Mall on the university's College Avenue campus in New Brunswick and sat in small groups on the lawn to learn about grassroots organizing, abortion rights, immigration and other issues.

Read more at The Jersey Journal.

