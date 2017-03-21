Rutgers Business School Launches Mini-MBA in Data Driven Management
Rutgers Business School is launching an innovative Mini-MBA program in Data Driven Management . Designed for current and aspiring managers, even those with little or no experience working with data, the accelerated certificate program will be offered by Rutgers Business School Executive Education from April 17 - 21, 2017, in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|5 hr
|Jim
|22
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Feb 28
|Neveh
|993
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb 23
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|NRB
|79
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC