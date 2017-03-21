Rutgers Business School Launches Mini...

Rutgers Business School Launches Mini-MBA in Data Driven Management

Rutgers Business School is launching an innovative Mini-MBA program in Data Driven Management . Designed for current and aspiring managers, even those with little or no experience working with data, the accelerated certificate program will be offered by Rutgers Business School Executive Education from April 17 - 21, 2017, in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

