Retired corrections officer gets probation for posing as a cop
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A former corrections officer in Middlesex County was sentenced Friday for posing as a cop to get a free pack of cigarettes and to try to avoid a drunk driving arrest. Asking for leniency, Jonathan Signorile, 33, told the judge he started having issues with pills and drinking after an injury forced him to retire on disability in 2011.
